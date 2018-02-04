Richland startup has a superfood for you. It’s just this side of cannabis, with no high

A local startup is banking that health-conscious Washington consumers will embrace hemp in their diet.
Humming Hemp LLC, which formed in Richland’s Fuse co-working space and business accelerator, began selling its packaged hemp hearts in January.
They’re in the 198 Albertsons and Safeway stores in the company’s Seattle division, including those in the Tri-Cities.
Albertsons and Safeway are just the first step for Humming Hemp, led by CEO Hilary Kelsay.
In May, Fred Meyer will begin selling Humming Hemp in cardboard displays at the end of some aisles.
If all goes well, Kelsay said Fred Meyer could introduce Humming Hemp to its 2,000-plus Kroger Corp. siblings.
“By the end of 2018, we’ll know if we’re a national hemp food brand,” Kelsay said. “That’s what we’re going for.”
Humming Hemp’s signature produce is hemp hearts, the hulled hearts of hemp seeds that are grown, processed and packaged in Colorado.
The seeds are derived from industrial hemp, which has been legally cultivated in the U.S. since it was included in the Farm Bill signed into law by then-President Obama in 2014.
Hemp hearts are a legal food product under Food and Drug Administration rules.
An FDA spokesman said hemp seeds and hemp seed oil can be used in food under a “Generally Recognized As Safe” determination.
Hemp is a low-THC (or tetrahydrocannabinol) form of cannabis containing 0.3 percent or less of the compounds that gives marijuana its kick.
Hemp is cultivated in a growing number of states, but Colorado is the leading grower.
Humming Hemp contracts with a co-packer in Colorado to turn raw seeds into hemp hearts.
The simply packaged product is shipped directly to the Albertsons distribution center in Bellevue.
Hemp hearts are billed as a superfood high in protein and the right balance of omega acids.
Kelsay advises sprinkling hemp hearts on yogurt or oatmeal and mixing them into baked and other goods.
“Hemp hearts taste like a pine nut had a baby with a sunflower seed,” she said.
Humming Hemp’s debut in Albertsons and Safeway stores was no accident.
Kelsay and her husband, Brett, also have a honey business that began after he started keeping bees. The chain carries their Humble Honey line of raw, unfiltered honey products. Hilary Kelsay used her contacts in the company to meet with a buyer.
The Kelsays are originally from Oregon and moved to Richland when Brett accepted a job with Energy Northwest. He later left to develop his business.
A spokeswoman for the grocery chain called Humming Hemp an exciting new brand for its local roots and because it offers plant-based protein options for customers.
Humming Hemp is stocked in Albertsons and Safeway stores next to granola.
A report by the Hemp Business Journal said hemp-derived food sales represented 15 percent of all hemp sales in 2015. The category has a projected annual growth rate of 16 percent.
Humming Hemp’s hemp hearts retail for $12.99 for a 12-ounce bag at Safeway.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Humming Hemp LLC
CEO: Hilary Kelsay
Executive team: Max Schneider, COO, Sierra Messenger, director of communications,
Headquarters: Richland, Wash.
Founded: 2017
Product: Hemp Hearts
Availability: Albertsons and Safeway groceries in Washington
Web: thehumminggroup.com
Sibling: Humble Honey Co.
