Week in photos Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2018

January 29, 2018 - The intersection at Road 68 and Burden Boulevard has been identified as one of the busiest and most problematic intersections in Pasco. A majority of Pasco council members are in favor of installing red light cameras at the intersection in an effort to change driver behavior and reduce the number of crashes.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
January 28, 2018 - Paraplegic Hassan Yusuph’s Mistsubishi Galant outfitted with hand controls was recently totaled when another driver ran a red light in Kennewick. Yusuph’s co-workers at Permobil in Pasco have organized a fundraiser to help him recover from the incident.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 28, 2018 - Paraplegic Hassan Yusuph competes in the Tri-Cities Marathon in a specially designed racing wheelchair.
Hassan Yusuph
Courtesy
January 28, 2018 - Jada Bowman, 9, grins as she rides on the Gesa Carousel of Dreams on Saturday. The Moses Lake girl was the 500,000th rider at the Kennewick attraction, which opened Labor Day Weekend in 2014. Bowman, who was celebrating her birthday, and her parents Kyra and Daniel Bowman received $500 in prizes plus 100 ride tokens.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
January 28, 2018 - Former Hanford High football players Aaron Neary (left) and Mac Tuiaea had their numbers retired Friday by the school.
Annie Fowler
Tri-City Herald