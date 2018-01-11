Local

Driver runs red light; Highway 395 crash injures 1

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 11, 2018 03:13 PM

A collision left one man injured after a driver ran a red light on Highway 395 in south Kennewick.

Kent C. Burnham, 55, of Walla Walla, was heading north on the highway as he approached 27th Avenue in a Saturn SL at 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Washington State Patrol said.

He ran a red light as he turned onto 27th Avenue and hit a Mistsubishi Galant heading south on the highway.

The Galant’s driver, Hassan M. Yusuph, 35, of Kennewick, was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. Burnham was not injured.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both men were wearing their seatbelts.

The Washington State Patrol cited Burnham for running the red light.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: A dessert fit for a king

    Viera's Bakery at 6411 Burden Blvd. in Pasco makes hundreds of Rosca de reyes, a Hispanic type of king's cake, in preparation for tomorrow's holiday, Día de Los Reyes, also known as Epiphany.

Watch: A dessert fit for a king

Watch: A dessert fit for a king 1:01

Watch: A dessert fit for a king
Watch: Something's fishy in Richland 0:38

Watch: Something's fishy in Richland
Check out the new teen center in the Tri-Cities 1:04

Check out the new teen center in the Tri-Cities

View More Video