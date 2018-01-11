Driver runs red light; Highway 395 crash injures 1

A collision left one man injured after a driver ran a red light on Highway 395 in south Kennewick.
Kent C. Burnham, 55, of Walla Walla, was heading north on the highway as he approached 27th Avenue in a Saturn SL at 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Washington State Patrol said.
He ran a red light as he turned onto 27th Avenue and hit a Mistsubishi Galant heading south on the highway.
The Galant’s driver, Hassan M. Yusuph, 35, of Kennewick, was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. Burnham was not injured.
Both men were wearing their seatbelts.
The Washington State Patrol cited Burnham for running the red light.
