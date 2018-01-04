This is what the Rattlesnake landslide will mean for I-82, Yakima River

More Videos 1:04 Check out the new teen center in the Tri-Cities Pause 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 0:27 Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:49 Highlights from Mt. Spokane vs. Pasco boys basketball game 3:15 Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop 0:54 Christmas miracle recoveries for Tri-City woman and her baby 0:21 Uber passenger zone at Tri-Cities Airport 1:31 America's largest pumpkin is a 2,363-pound beast 3:03 Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 This drone video, shot by Yakima County resident Steven Mack, shows the status of the chasm developing on Rattlesnake Ridge in Union Gap. This drone video, shot by Yakima County resident Steven Mack, shows the status of the chasm developing on Rattlesnake Ridge in Union Gap. Steven Mack

This drone video, shot by Yakima County resident Steven Mack, shows the status of the chasm developing on Rattlesnake Ridge in Union Gap. Steven Mack