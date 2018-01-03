Sessions promotes acting U.S. attorney for Eastern Washington

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has named an interim U.S. attorney for Eastern Washington.
Joseph Harrington, who was named acting U.S. attorney in March, was promoted to interim Wednesday.
Harrington replaced Michael C. Ormsby, an appointee of former President Barack Obama who left the office after President Trump asked for his resignation.
Harrington has worked as a federal prosecutor for 27 years, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He’s been involved in several high-profile cases, including the prosecutions of white supremacists, terrorism cases in Spokane and civil rights cases.
Never miss a local story.
He received his law degree from Gonzaga University.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI
Comments