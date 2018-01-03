U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. Carolyn Kaster AP
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. Carolyn Kaster AP

Local

Sessions promotes acting U.S. attorney for Eastern Washington

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

January 03, 2018 06:37 PM

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has named an interim U.S. attorney for Eastern Washington.

Joseph Harrington, who was named acting U.S. attorney in March, was promoted to interim Wednesday.

Harrington replaced Michael C. Ormsby, an appointee of former President Barack Obama who left the office after President Trump asked for his resignation.

Harrington has worked as a federal prosecutor for 27 years, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He’s been involved in several high-profile cases, including the prosecutions of white supremacists, terrorism cases in Spokane and civil rights cases.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He received his law degree from Gonzaga University.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Check out the new teen center in the Tri-Cities

    The Boys & Girls Club main branch in Pasco remodeled and renovated a section of their building for a teen center after getting a $50,000 grant.

Check out the new teen center in the Tri-Cities

Check out the new teen center in the Tri-Cities 1:04

Check out the new teen center in the Tri-Cities
See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82
What is a supermoon? NASA video gives you the rundown 3:43

What is a supermoon? NASA video gives you the rundown

View More Video