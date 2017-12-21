Uber has expanded its service to Pasco, completing its coverage of the Tri-Cities and the Tri-Cities Airport.
Uber conquers Tri-Cities with Pasco approval

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

December 21, 2017 01:34 PM

San Francisco-based Uber has secured a license to operate in Pasco, completing the Tri-City conquest that began a year ago when it negotiated code amendments that brought it to Richland and Kennewick.

The city of Pasco tweeted that it has approved a master business license for Uber and has approved two applications from drivers.

The app-based ride-hailing service began operating freely in much of the Tri-Cities about a year ago. But a standoff over fingerprint checks for drivers kept it from operating in Pasco, home to the Tri-Cities Airport. Uber said it would not operate with the restriction in place.

Uber users could get a ride to Pasco, but drivers could not pick up riders there, even at the airport.

Pasco dropped the fingerprint requirement for certain drivers, paving the way for Uber, Lyft and similar services to begin operating in the city. City officials anticipated receiving the company’s business license application this week.

