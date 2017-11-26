Health district dishes up results from 26 restaurant inspections. 7 failed

The Benton-Franklin Health District reported that seven Mid-Columbia establishments failed their recent inspections.
In all, 26 restaurants and eateries were checked during the week that ended Nov. 10.
Seven establishments scored 25 or more of the more serious “red” points on routine visits, warranting additional follow-up inspections. Eighteen passed, including 10 who earned perfect scores.
The department’s food safety team inspects more than 1,000 retail food establishments serving food to the public. Establishments are evaluated on a 418-point scale for food handling procedures. Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illnesses and include failing to maintain proper temperatures during heating, cooling and storage.
Never miss a local story.
Those earning 25 or more red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups receive additional visits.
Past inspections can be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions and concerns to 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Connell High School, 1100 W. Clark St., Nov. 8, first follow-up to Aug. 31 routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Ethos Bakery & Cafe, 2150 Keene Road, Richland, Nov. 3, routine (60 red, 10 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
JS Mesa Grocery & Deli, 102 First Ave., Mesa, Nov. 8, routine (50 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand wash sink components not properly maintained, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper hot holding, no thermometer present.
Old Country Buffet #813, Canal Drive, Kennewick, Nov. 7, second follow-up to Oct. 31 routine (50 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Seoul Fusion, 5011 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 8, routine (80 red, 0 blue), Nov. 9, follow-up to Nov. 8 routine (0 red, 0 blue).
Notes: Improper hand washing, bare hand contact, improper cooling, room temperature storage, improper consumer advisory for raw or undercooked foods.
Tomatillo Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 1360 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, Nov. 9, routine (55 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage, improper hand washing, raw animal products stored beneath ready-to-eat foods.
West Richland Golf Course, 4000 Fallon Drive, Nov. 9, routine (55 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, bare hand contact, consumer advisory not complete.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Aki Sushi, 321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Nov. 7, routine (20 red, 5 blue)
Ameristar, 101 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Nov. 7, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland, Nov. 9, first follow-up to Aug. 11 routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Desert Hills Middle School, 1701 S. Clodfelter Road, Kennewick, Nov. 8, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Francisco’s Bakery, Kennewick, Nov. 8, routine (20 red, 10 blue)
Gourmet Grub Bus (Mobile), 404 Bradley Blvd., Richland, Nov. 9, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Hawthorne Elementary School, 3520 W. John Day Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 8, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Housel Middle School, 12001 Highland Drive, Prosser, Nov. 7, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Meals on Wheels/Connell, 211 E. Elm St., Connell, Nov. 8, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Pasco Child Development Center, 315 W. Court St., Nov. 6, routine (0 red, 10 blue)
Paterson Elementary School, 51409 W. Prior Ave., Nov. 7, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Robert Olds Junior High School, 1100 Clark St., Connell, Nov. 8, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Tacos y Mariscos El Tequila, 109 W. Kennewick Ave., Nov. 7, second follow-up to July 17 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Teriyaki Grill, 5325 N. Road 68, Pasco, Nov. 6, second follow-up to July 20 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Tri-Cities Food Bank, 321 Wellsian Way, Richland, Nov. 9, first follow-up to Oct. 11 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Tri-Cities Food Bank, 4096 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, Nov. 9, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Vista Elementary School, 1201 N. Young St., Kennewick, Nov. 8, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Wok King Inc., 7011 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Nov. 7, third follow-up to June 6 routine, (0 red,0 blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments