Richland council inches toward ‘inclusive’ stance. They have mixed feelings

Almost a year after the 2016 election stirred demands for greater respect for diversity in Richland, the city council is preparing to take a stand.
The council agreed to consider a resolution in December declaring that the city welcomes all people.
It studied possible statements in a sparsely attended workshop Tuesday night.
A resolution can be passed on a single vote and, unlike an ordinance, it does not carry the force of law.
Councilman Phil Lemley, who pushed the council to act in September, suggested that a statement could foster an environment where people can “disagree without being disagreeable.”
“This does not cost us anything,” he said.
Councilwoman Dori Luzzo Gilmour alone showed real enthusiasm for taking a step. While her peers insist they haven’t heard of significant discrimination in Richland, Luzzo Gilmour disagreed.
“You’d have to be willfully ignorant to think we don’t have discrimination,” said Luzzo Gilmour, who faces a re-election challenge from Michael Alvarez. A statement suggests the city is committing itself to doing better, she said.
Her fellow council members were less enthusiastic.
Mayor Pro Tem Terry Christensen said he’s interviewed many people and found no issues with discrimination. The city’s mission statement and anti-discrimination policies convey the city’s commitment to creating a healthy environment for its residents.
“Richland is a very safe community,” he said.
Councilman Brad Anderson shared Christensen’s view that the community does not have a significant discrimination problem. He fears that making any statement will be an admission that there is a problem and communicate that Richland isn’t able to live by its own rules.
Councilwoman Sandra Kent, who’s running for re-election against challenger Lloyd Becker, lamented that the council didn’t act months ago when citizens first asked for a statement of support.
If city leaders understood how much negative commentary would ensue, they could have reached a decision faster.
Mayor Bob Thompson, running for re-election against challenger Rhoda Williams, said he wants Richland to be the most inclusive community it can be.
That said, he said Richland is being held to a standard that other communities are not.
He indicated he agrees with Lemley that some statement is in order.
“There isn’t a downside,” he said.
The resolution declaring Richland a “welcoming” city is tentatively set for the council’s Dec. 5 meeting.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
