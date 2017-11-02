The Tri-Cities and other east side communities, along with Seattle, have been the most affected by the Spectrum outages in Washington.
The Tri-Cities and other east side communities, along with Seattle, have been the most affected by the Spectrum outages in Washington. downdetector.com
The Tri-Cities and other east side communities, along with Seattle, have been the most affected by the Spectrum outages in Washington. downdetector.com

Local

Tri-Cities hit by nationwide Spectrum internet outages

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

November 02, 2017 12:38 PM

Having internet problems since last night?

You’re among a wide spectrum of people, and they aren’t all in the Tri-Cities.

Spectrum, formerly Charter Communications, reports huge disruptions of internet service since about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to downdetector.com, a outage monitor site, the Tri-Cities is among the hardest hit areas in Washington. The problem seemed mostly contained to the east side and Seattle, with Yakima and Walla Walla also going dark.

Spectrum reported on its own Twitter that the problem was nationwide, but Texas is suffering the most.

It’s unknown how many thousands of people might not even know the Houston Astros won the World Series, though Houston itself is experiencing only minor outages.

The company’s major services — cable TV, landline phones and, of course, internet — all have been reported as experiencing intermittent outages.

Spectrum has yet to say why the outage happened in the first place, let alone why it’s ongoing. Spectrum’s Twitter is bursting with complaints about what’s going on and how it’s going to get fixed.

You might also wonder if you’re going to get a break on your bill, as you’re paying for service you’re not getting. Spectrum has an answer for that.

Spectrum has not yet said when the expect the problem to be fixed.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween

    Spidermans, Batmans, Elsas, Moanas and many more invaded Uptown Shopping Center in Richland on Halloween to go trick or treating with their families.

Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween

Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween 1:06

Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween
Watch: Testing the waters at the Columbia River 0:43

Watch: Testing the waters at the Columbia River
Reporters, guides sing to hikers on Mount Kilimanjaro 0:48

Reporters, guides sing to hikers on Mount Kilimanjaro

View More Video