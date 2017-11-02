Tri-Cities hit by nationwide Spectrum internet outages

Having internet problems since last night?
You’re among a wide spectrum of people, and they aren’t all in the Tri-Cities.
Spectrum, formerly Charter Communications, reports huge disruptions of internet service since about 6 p.m. Wednesday.
According to downdetector.com, a outage monitor site, the Tri-Cities is among the hardest hit areas in Washington. The problem seemed mostly contained to the east side and Seattle, with Yakima and Walla Walla also going dark.
Also, Yakima Lower Valley is experiencing sluggish Spectrum Internet.— Quitla M (@QuitlaM) November 2, 2017
West Richland is out too— Austin Slater (@austinslater) November 2, 2017
Spectrum reported on its own Twitter that the problem was nationwide, but Texas is suffering the most.
Texas customers, our apologies as we are seeing a return of Internet service issues. Thank you for your continued patience.— Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) November 2, 2017
It’s unknown how many thousands of people might not even know the Houston Astros won the World Series, though Houston itself is experiencing only minor outages.
The company’s major services — cable TV, landline phones and, of course, internet — all have been reported as experiencing intermittent outages.
Spectrum has yet to say why the outage happened in the first place, let alone why it’s ongoing. Spectrum’s Twitter is bursting with complaints about what’s going on and how it’s going to get fixed.
You might also wonder if you’re going to get a break on your bill, as you’re paying for service you’re not getting. Spectrum has an answer for that.
Once customer's appropriate credit for the time customers were without service. ^AH— Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) November 2, 2017
Spectrum has not yet said when the expect the problem to be fixed.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405
