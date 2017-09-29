Dairy says it will not recall milk sold in Richland

Salmonella was found in a milk sample collected at Pride and Joy Dairy in Granger on Sept. 18, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
The dairy sells raw milk across the state, including at Yoke’s Fresh Market in Richland, according to its website.
The state asked the dairy to voluntarily recall its product, but the dairy declined.
The dairy said on its website that there was no evidence the milk had made anyone sick.
The sample collected was from milk produced on Sept. 13 and 14 with a best-by date of Oct 4. Nearly all that milk should have been consumed by now, the dairy said on its website.
Earlier this year the dairy was shut down for a voluntary recall for nearly three months and the dairy took extensive remediation measures, it said. The dairy said that it recalled the milk then, even though it was not aware of anyone who was sick.
The state Department of Agriculture is advising consumers not to drink Pride and Joy raw milk with a best-by date of Oct. 4.
Raw milk is legal to sell in Washington, but there are potential health risks, according to the Department of Agriculture. Consumers should read the warning label, it said.
