Lower Granite Dam recreation area, angling spot reopens

A recreation area near Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River has reopened after closing to the public in 2014.
The area on the north shoreline downstream of the dam was not originally developed by the Army Corps of Engineers as a recreation area, but its gravely riverbank became popular with anglers.
Through the years a vault toilet, picnic tables and fire rings have been added. Primitive overnight camping is free. Visitors must pack out their own trash.
The recreation area was temporarily closed in 2014 while improvements were being made to the dam’s juvenile fish bypass system.
Visitors also can check out the south shoreline’s Lower Granite Visitor Center, which has a fish viewing room, displays and gift shop.
