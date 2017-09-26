Tooth Fairy makes surprise visit in Tri-Cities

Arc of Tri-Cities receptionist Pat Primus, middle, and volunteer Phronsie Carr, right, react to a donation of $1,000 to the organization from the Tooth Fairy of the Smile Power Team from Delta Dental of Washington.
The two were also recognized with personalized gifts for their work with clients of the Richland organization for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The team from Delta Dental has more surprise visits to individuals and organizations scheduled over the next two days.
Primus and Carr were selected from a nomination portal on their website.
The donation to the ARC will help fund the organization’s next dance.
The public is invited by the Smile Power Team for free coffee, treats, toothbrushes and dental goodies Thursday morning from 8 to 9 a.m. at Roasters Coffee in Richland.
Comments