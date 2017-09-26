Eat All About It: El Tequilas brings taste of Pasco to downtown Kennewick

Pasco’s loss is downtown Kennewick’s gain.
When the rent shot up at the original Tacos y Mariscos El Tequilas in Pasco, owners (and cousins) Sujey Hernandez and Armando Rojo cast about for an affordable spot in a central location. They found it in a former nightclub in downtown Kennewick.
Their authentic Mexican restaurant moved across the river about four months ago, taking up residence at 109 W. Kennewick Ave.
El Tequilas is a family venture involving Hernandez, her mother, sister and Rojo, her cousin.
Hernandez brought ideas and a background in running restaurants in Kansas to the venture, which was funded from the sale of her mother’s home.
Rojo brought cooking experience, including two years of culinary training in the Los Angeles area.
They put their ideas and resources together in El Tequilas. The original opened about two years ago at 14th and Lewis in Pasco, offering scratch-made Mexican dishes and seafood and its elaborate micheladas cocktails.
Hernandez and Rojo spent two years building the business and clientele in Pasco when they were faced with the prospect of having to relocate. The duo say they’re pleased with the decision to move to Kennewick, where both live.
Downtown Kennewick businesses, including other dining establishments, have gone out of their way to welcome the Mexican restaurant to the main drag, which had been without one.
“I feel special,” Hernandez joked.
The space already had a kitchen and ample room for about 25 tables, as well as a long bar. They cleaned and painted the interior and are investing in updates as the restaurant earns a profit.
“This is a better location,” said Rojo.
The biggest challenge is convincing passersby that No. 109 is no longer a nightclub. They posted a bright sign advertising the $5.99 lunch specials in the front window.
“We are a Mexican restaurant. We are family friendly,” said Rojo.
The menu offers seafood, tacos, enchiladas, tortas, menudo on weekends and homemade tortillas.
But come happy hour, the michelada takes center stage,
The elaborate drink is based on Clamato juice, salsa and spices and can contain beer (a bottle or can turned over in the glass) and any number of flavorings, from pineapple to watermelon.
The restaurant offers non-alcoholic versions and stands ready to summon Uber drivers for customers who need a ride after consuming one.
Its tagline is La Casa De Las Micheladas, and Hernandez said the variety together with its reputation for inventive combinations lures out-of-area customers.
El Tequilas is open daily and offers live music and events int he evening. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday. Follow it on Facebook at facebook.com/Tequilas17/
