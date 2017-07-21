Volunteers honored for service

Congressman Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., presents the Spirit of Service award to Marine Sgt. Princeston K. Leslie on Friday at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.
Members of the five military branches and Washington state first responders were honored during the Department of Washington American Legion 99th annual State Convention Spirit of Service Awards. The convention was two days.
The awards were given to outstanding military professionals involved in volunteer projects within their community in Washington during off-hours. None of the recipients were from the Tri-Cities.
The other honorees were:
Army Sgt. David Jason Diaz, Navy CS2 Lawrence Jasper, Air Force Sr. Airman Brain P. Kamphua and Coast Guard Tara V. Dodd.
Other award winners were: Law Enforcement of the Year, Officer Thaddeus Kerkhoff; Humanitarian of the Year, Deputy Heersch Hoaglan; Firefighter of the Year, Capt. Agnes Waliser; and Life Saving Award EMT of the Year, Rescue Harley Wait.
