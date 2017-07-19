Columbia Drive redevelopment nabs partnership award from governor

The Washington Department of Commerce plans to present the Port of Kennewick, city of Kennewick, Columbia Basin College and Benton County with the 2017 Governor’s Smart Partnerships Award.
The ceremony is at 1 p.m. July 25 at the construction site for the Columbia Gardens Urban Wine & Artisan Village project, 301 E. Columbia Drive.
The award is being given for their work to revitalize the Columbia Drive corridor between the blue and cable bridges.
Columbia Gardens is being developed as an urban wine center in an effort to revitalize Columbia Drive as a river-facing visitor destination. Columbia Basin College intends to develop a culinary school at the site in the future.
