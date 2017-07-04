A passing driver caught this image of the burning Richland fire truck Monday afternoon
A passing driver caught this image of the burning Richland fire truck Monday afternoon Dan Whitsett
A passing driver caught this image of the burning Richland fire truck Monday afternoon Dan Whitsett

Local

July 04, 2017 5:15 PM

Richland fire truck starts fire on Interstate 82 Monday

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

A new Richland fire truck’s engine blew up destroying the truck and sparking a blaze along Interstate 82 Monday afternoon.

The city purchased the truck about a month and a half ago, Battalion Chief Ron Duncan said. Before the fire department started using it, a firefighter drove it to a Dodge dealership in Hermiston for service.

Problems started at about 5 p.m on his return trip, when the motor blew up, Duncan said. The truck lost power and brakes before the firefighter pulled to the side of the interstate near milepost 116, a couple miles east of Finley.

The firefighter, who was traveling at normal highway speeds, did an amazing job stopping the truck, Duncan said.

Flames from the engine compartment traveled to the field along the right side of the road. Wind pushed the fire into the median as well.

In total about 15 acres of grass and brush burned before firefighters from Benton County fire districts 1, 2 and 4 extinguished it.

Tri-Cities Prep Coach Dan Whitsett caught the burning truck on film as he passed. The clip shows smoke filling the air and flames coming from the truck’s engine compartment.

Westbound traffic was stopped for roughly an hour because of the smoke.

The firefighter was not hurt, and no other property was damaged, Duncan said.

The city bought the Skeeter Brush Truck for about $215,000 to help firefighters extinguish wild land fires.

The Texas-based company has sold trucks to fire departments in California, Oregon and Washington, according to its website.

The cause of the truck’s engine trouble is under investigation. Company officials are on their way to the city Wednesday, Duncan said. The truck is fully insured.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres 0:22

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres
Car crashes into Kennewick home overnight 1:02

Car crashes into Kennewick home overnight
PUREX tunnel collapse structural integrity analysis press conference 2:00

PUREX tunnel collapse structural integrity analysis press conference

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos