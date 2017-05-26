Local

May 26, 2017 6:45 PM

No candidates step forward for five posts in Franklin County

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

Five of six Franklin County elected positions that drew no candidates during filing week this month still have no candidates after a supplemental period ended Friday.

Franklin County reopened filing for positions with the Port of Kahlotus Commission, Mesa City Council and Fire Protection Districts 2 and 3.

Only one candidate stepped forward. James Moore filed for reelection to represent District 3 on the Kahlotus port commission.

That leaves no candidates for two at-large posts on the Mesa council and Fire Protection District #5 board and one on the Fire Protection District #2 board.

The elections department said the current incumbents may seek appointment to the posts if they wish.

