Kennewick wine project praised by Gov. Jay Inslee

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee honored the partners behind Kennewick’s Columbia Gardens Urban Wine & Artisan Village, under construction on Columbia Drive.
The $6 million Columbia Gardens project was singled out for the partnership awards. The Port of Kennewick with support from the city of Kennewick, Benton County and Columbia Basin College, is developing Columbia Gardens to spark redevelopment along Columbia Drive between the blue and cable bridges.
The wine village is the first phase of the project and includes space for two wineries. Tenants Palencia Winery and Bartholomew Winery are expected to move in after construction wraps up in late August.
The project is behind schedule after the harsh winter weather slowed progress in January and February.
The city of Kennewick supported infrastructure development at the site, including a treatment system to handle wine waste.
Benton County is providing more than $2 million in rural economic development funds and Columbia Basin College intends to open a culinary center and has given itself four years to raise $10 million for the undertaking — its first in Kennewick.
