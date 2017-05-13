Columbia, Snake dams go to summer recreation lock schedule Monday

The navigation locks on Columbia and Snake river dams will move to the summer schedule for recreational boats starting Monday.
The schedule covers the Bonneville, The Dalles, John Day and McNary dams on the Columbia River and the Ice Harbor, Lower Monumental, Little Goose and Lower Granite dams on the Snake River.
Recreational boats will have preference over commercial vessels to lock through dams going upstream at 9 a.m. and 12:01, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. and going downstream at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30, 3:30, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.
At other times the lockmaster may allow recreational boats to lock through the dams with commercial craft.
