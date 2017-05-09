Local

May 09, 2017 4:55 PM

Kennewick wine center given $2.2M in rural development money

By Wendy Culverwell

The city of Kennewick and the Port of Kennewick have allocated a collective $2.2 million in rural economic development money held by Benton County to building a downtown wine village.

The city and port each formally dedicated $1.1 million from sales tax receipts to Columbia Gardens Urban Wine & Artisan Village and a culinary education center for Columbia Basin College at a ceremonial event Tuesday afternoon.

The port is developing the urban wine center on East Columbia Drive near the cable bridge. In a future phase, CBC will build a $10 million culinary center at the property, which abuts Duffy’s Pond near Clover Island.

The county splits the rural development funds with its cities and ports.

The money pays for hard costs, such as infrastructure development, and is released as work is performed. The $2.2 million will be evenly split between the wine village and the culinary center.

The wine center will be ready for its tenants, Palencia Winery and Bartholomew Winery, in late August.

Construction is behind schedule because of winter weather.

