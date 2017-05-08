3 horseback riders stop in Kennewick on journey to save salmon

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:06 Three women stop in Kennewick during 1,000-mile trip Pause 1:32 VIDEO: Pasco set to face Central Valley in regional soccer championship 0:14 Semi trailer rolls on I-82 dumping asphalt 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 0:50 Pasco celebrates Cinco de Mayo 0:40 2 vehicle collision in Pasco on Thursday 1:03 West Benton Fire and Rescue puts out vehicle fire near Prosser 1:38 WSU Tri-Cities dedicates the West Building to Elson Floyd Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Kat Cannell talks about her trip from Astoria, Ore., to Stanley, Idaho. cprobert@tricityherald.com