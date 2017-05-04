Hanford pipefitter announces run for Kennewick City Council

The Kennewick City Council seat being vacated by Bob Parks has attracted a second candidate.
Jim Millbauer, a longtime Hanford employee and Kennewick resident, announced Thursday he is running for the at-large Position 4. Leo Perales, a young Kennewick civil rights leader, previously announced plans to run for the same seat in April.
“I’ve always firmly believed in serving my community and taught my children that they shouldn’t sit on the sidelines when they believe they can help,” he said.
Millbauer said economic development is a top priority to improving the local quality of life. He would focus on creating an environment that supports new and existing businesses and industries.
Millbauer is a 37-year pipefitter, who has two decades of experience as a project steward.
He is a trustee for HAMTC and Teamsters Local 598’s health & Welfare and the Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee.
The father of three grown children has served in leadership for United Way, American Legion Baseball and Kennewick National Youth Baseball.
Online filing for public offices up for election this year begins at 9 a.m. May 15, according to Benton County Auditor Brenda Chilton.
A long list of positions on city councils, as well as school boards, hospital districts, fire districts and other entities are up for election this year. For a full list, visit bit.ly/Benton2017Elections.
Comments