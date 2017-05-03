Richland council says ‘yes’ to new $20 car tab fee

Richland residents begin paying a new $20 vehicle registration fee in January.
The Richland City Council, acting as the city’s Transportation Benefit District board, unanimously voted to levy the new fee in a special session Tuesday.
The new fee is expected to generate $850,000 annually. It will support annual debt payments of about $340,000 on a $4 million bond the city plans to issue to complete a $38 million funding package for the Duportail Bridge. The remaining $510,000 will augment the $1.2 million Richland spends on pavement maintenance.
The council has committed to not raising the fee in the future, though state law allows it to do so.
The fee passed on a 7-0 vote with Mayor Bob Thompson and Council Members Terry Christensen, Brad Anderson, Dori Luzzo Gilmour, Phillip Lemley, Sandra Kent and David Rose all voting yes.
