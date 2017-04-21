Local

April 21, 2017 12:26 PM

Trump administration declares disaster for Benton, Franklin counties

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

A major disaster has been declared for Benton, Franklin and 11 other counties by the administration of President Donald Trump.

Roads were damaged from Jan. 30 through Feb. 22 by severe winter weather. Preliminary damage estimates across the state came to more than $27 million.

“The counties hit by these storms will benefit greatly form the federal government’s help to pay for cleanup and to repair damages,” said Gov. Jay Inslee.

Inslee requested the declaration and received word Friday that it had been approved.

Federal Emergency Management Agency public assistance will be available in the 13 counties, which include Adams, Columbia and Walla Walla counties in the Mid-Columbia, in addition to Benton and Franklin.

The FEMA program provides grants of 75 percent of the cost of emergency response and protective measures, debris removal and repairs to damaged infrastructure.

