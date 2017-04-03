Pump problem to delay start of KID water season

Water delivery will be delayed for most Kennewick Irrigation District customers due to a problem at the Chandler pumps.
The Bureau of Reclamation plans to shut down the district’s main pumping plant near Prosser for repairs starting Tuesday morning.
Most customers now can expect to start seeing water on April 15 or 16, according to the district.
Areas not supplied by the Chandler pumps will get water earlier or may already have water. They include Willowbrook, Red Mountain and Elliot Lake and areas served from wells, the Gage pumps and the Columbia Irrigation District Canal.
Some canals and ponds in areas served by the Chandler pumps already have water in them.
KID crews will use the water to identify and fix problems there that may have been caused by the hard winter while waiting for the pump repair. Customers may see water turned on and off during testing.
Comments