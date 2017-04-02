Young refugee aims to plant ‘fruit of hope’

Leon Mapenzi once wrote and directed an HIV/AIDS education video for his school in Zambia.
But beyond that, the 17-year-old — who was born in a refugee camp after his parents fled war in neighboring Congo — didn’t get much chance to flex his artistic muscle.
That’s one of the many things that’s changed for Leon in the past several months, since he and his family made their way to the Tri-Cities.
He’s experienced snow, which was fun at first but quickly grew tiresome. And he’s been hit with allergies in his new hometown.
He’s also found “my place” in Family Learning Center in Kennewick, a nonprofit that helps refugees.
And he’s using his artistic talents — the ones he started to tap through that video — to put on a musical play as a fundraiser for the center.
Performances of The Journey of One Thousand Miles Begins With One Step are April 8-9 in Kennewick.
“I want to inspire some people,” Leon said. “I want to plant fruit of hope in people’s lives and make sure that it grows in them.”
Leon’s original production focuses on four orphaned children who are fleeing war and searching for a safe place.
A few adults have parts, but the actors are mostly refugee children from places like Somalia, Myanmar and Syria.
The story isn’t set in a specific country, but anywhere children face violence, Leon said. He’s worked in several songs, from We Are the World to Heal the World.
Leon wrote the piece in a couple of days.
“He never sleeps,” said Theresa Roosendaal, the center’s director, with a laugh.
He just wants to get it right.
Shortly after Leon arrived in Kennewick, he went on a camping trip with Family Learning Center. He had so much fun that he talked about taking more trips. Roosendaal told him outings always depend on funding.
Before too long, Leon got to work.
Along with his play, the show includes a few separate cultural performances by center clients.
Family Learning Center got started in 2009. It provides educational support and mentoring to refugees of all ages, with a current roster of about 200 clients.
“Our desire is that this is a place of refuge,” Roosendaal said.
I think I can express myself through art. I’m able to explain myself better through that. I like it. I didn’t have a chance back (in Zambia). As soon as I got the chance here, I’m making use of it.
The center has individual and church sponsors, but it has never before staged a fundraiser like the one planned April 8-9.
Leon said he’s nervous. He also seems determined.
At the center on a recent afternoon, he took about a dozen youth through several songs.
When they goofed around, he brought them back to focus. They had work to do.
“I think I can express myself through art. I’m able to explain myself better through that. I like it,” he said. “I didn’t have a chance back (in Zambia). As soon as I got the chance here, I’m making use of it.”
Performances are at 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 8 and at 7:30 p.m. April 9 at Kennewick Christian Church, 1921 S. Olympia St.
Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
IF YOU GO
What: The Journey of One Thousand Miles Begins With One Step, a fundraiser for Family Learning Center in Kennewick, which helps refugees.
When: 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 8 and 7:30 p.m. April 9.
Where: Kennewick Christian Church, 1921 S. Olympia St.
Cost: Admission is free but donations are encouraged.
