Not sure how to use Benton PUD’s new SmartHub? Help available

Benton PUD customers have a new online service, SmartHub, to manage their accounts.
The public utility district joins Franklin PUD, Benton REA, Umatilla Electric and Inland Power & Light in offering SmartHub.
Benton PUD also is offering its customers who enroll in SmartHub and sign up for paperless billing a $5 credit for a limited time.
Benton PUD customers wanting some help enrolling in SmartHub or learning to use it can drop by the public utility district offices in Kennewick or Prosser weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Or they can make an appointment for help by calling 582-2175 in Kennewick or 586-1841 in Prosser.
They also may attend open houses 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and again April 4 at either office. The Kennewick office is at 2721 W. 10th Ave. and the Prosser office is at 250 N. Gap Road.
For more on SmartHub for Benton PUD customers, go to bit.ly/BentonSmartHub.
