‘Why would anybody do this?’ Immigrants unsettled by Tri-City incidents

1:28 Pasco soccer looking for 3rd straight MCC title Pause

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:57 Eliza O'Neill, 1 year after experimental treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome

1:49 How do you protect your dog from parvo?

2:42 Game highlights from Boise State's Mountain West championship victory over Fresno State

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night