Nature lovers to get new peek at Rachel Road plan in April

A committee advising Richland on possible routes for its controversial Rachel Road extension will hold its next open house in Kennewick.
The Rachel Road community advisory committee will share the latest possible routes across the Amon Creek Natural Area in south Richland from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 12 at Desert Hills Middle School, 1701 S. Clodfelter Road, Kennewick.
Rachel Road will provide connectivity between west Kennewick and south Richland, between Steptoe Street and Leslie Road. It is a key access corridor for Kennewick’s 16th elementary school, which opens in fall 2018.
The committee is slated to recommend a route to the Richland City Council in May.
