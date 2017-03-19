West Richland puppies recovering from deadly illness

The future for four West Richland puppies saved from a shelter in Idaho only to contract parvovirus is improving.
Heather Rae, the Tri-City veterinarian responsible for treating most of the pups, said the surviving ones are recovering from the illness that attacks their gastrointestinal system.
The disease, which most often strikes unvaccinated dogs, can linger for weeks or months on lawns or concrete.
The days-old pups were abandoned at the Idaho shelter’s doorstep. Concerned that the dogs might be euthanized, volunteers brought the five puppies to the West Richland-based Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue.
Shortly after arriving in the Tri-Cities last month, the pups began getting sick and not wanting to eat.
Although one puppy died, Rae said the rest are on the road to recovery.
A GoFundMe campaign raised almost $4,000 to help the animal rescue pay for the medical care.
Foster families also are needed to help care for the dogs until they can be adopted out, said Mikey’s Chance board member Jessey Bement.
Anyone interested in helping to foster puppies can download an application at www.mikeyschance.com.
“We appreciate all the support from this wonderful community,” Bement said. “We really couldn’t do what we do without all of the support.”
