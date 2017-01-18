Columbia Center Rotary makes $5k pledge to Latino mural

The Columbia Center Rotary Club pledged $5,000 to support the Latino Heritage Mural Project at the Port of Kennewick’s Columbia Gardens Wine and Artisan Village.
The project aims to celebrate the Latino community’s contributions to the community. The club will make a “big check” donation to the port when it meets at noon, on Jan. 19, at 6222 W. John Day Ave., Kennewick.
The port commissioned two murals spanning 672 feet in two sections at the Columbia Gardens project, now under construction in the 200 block of East Columbia Drive. The murals are expected to be finished in September.
The Latino Heritage Mural Project is funded by the port with support from the Rotary club as well as the Kennewick Arts Commission and the mural committee’s members. The rotary club previously supported a metal sculpture titled Family Group, which was installed on Clover Island in 2010.
