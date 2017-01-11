Coldest night so far this year in Tri-Cities forecast

Thursday night could be the coldest night yet this winter in the Tri-Cities as the National Weather Service is predicting a low of 5 below zero in the Tri-Cities.
Very cold temperatures are expected to persist through Saturday with a low of about 1 on Friday night and 8 on Saturday night.
Highs should range from about 12 Thursday to 17 on Saturday, before they climb back into the 20s over the weekend.
Normal highs for the Tri-Cities in January are about 41 and normal lows are about 28.
No more snow is predicted for the Tri-Cities through at least Jan. 18, according to early forecasts by the weather service. Rain is possible early next week.
Drivers need to watch out for freezing fog in the mornings and nights through Saturday.
Cascade Natural Gas is urging customers to monitor natural gas meter and furnace vent areas because of the snow. They should remove snow and ice from the meter to prevent malfunction and make sure snow and ice are not blocking the furnace vent.
