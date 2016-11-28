Tri-City restaurant inspections through Nov. 18

Each week, the Tri-City Herald publishes results for restaurants that score 25 or more “Red” points on their Benton-Franklin Health District inspections, triggering automatic revisits.
By law, all establishments selling food are subject to inspection, from full-service restaurants to coffee carts to gas stations selling convenience items.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced inspection. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues requiring immediate inspection. An establishment receiving 25 or more points on a routine inspection must be re-inspected. Blue points indicate situations that need to be fixed, but not immediately. Restaurants receiving 10 or more Red points when re-inspected are inspected again.
Establishments needing re-inspection
Azteca, 6505 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Nov. 18, routine (35 Red, 10 Blue)
Notes: Hand wash sink water not warm enough, improper hot and cold holding, no working digital thermometer, items on menu lack consumer advisory warning.
Julissa’s Meat Market, 1305 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 18, first follow-up to routine Nov. 2 (50 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, items stored in hand-wash sink, shellfish tags not date marked with dates sold, room temperature storage, no digital thermometer present.
Old Country Buffet, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Nov. 17, routine (40 Red, 10 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products not stored properly, improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding.
Osaka Teriyaki & Sushi, 4101 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, Nov. 16, routine (50 Red, 13 Blue)
Notes: Person in charge lacks food safety knowledge, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper parasite destruction procedures for fish, improper handling of pooled eggs, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Uncle Sam’s Saloon, 8378 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Nov. 15, routine (60 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, food obtained from non-approved sources, raw animal products not stored according to cook temperature, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Establishments not needing re-inspection
- China Cafe Restaurant, 131 N. Ely St., Kennewick, Nov. 19 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
- Desert Hills (Chinook) Middle School, 6011 W. 10th Place, Kennewick, Nov. 17, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
- El Guerro Tacos Garcia, 6411 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Nov. 16, routine (5 Red, 5 Blue)
- Fire and Brimstone, 1022 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Nov. 14, routine (20 Red, 10 Blue)
- Foodies Brick & Mortar, 308 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 1, fourth follow-up to June 16 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
- Golden Wok, 5024 Road 68 #C and D, Nov. 16, first follow-up to Nov. 2 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
- Goose Ridge Vineyards, 16304 N. Dallas Road, Richland, Nov. 19, routine (5 Blue, 0 Blue)
- Graze - A Place To Eat, 735 The Parkway, Richland, Nov. 18, routine (15 Red, 2 Blue)
- Lincoln Elementary School, 490` W. 21st Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 16, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
- Old Towne Meats, 4201 Kennedy Road, #9, West Richland, Nov. 17, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
- Panda Express, 401 Ely St., Kennewick, Nov. 17, routine (10 Red, 2 Blue)
- Parkinson Butler Orthodontics, 112 Columbia Point, Richland, Nov. 18, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
- Parkview Estates Community, 7820 W. Sixth Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 18, first follow-up to Oct. 24 routine (5 Red, 3 Blue)
- Phoenix High School, 1315 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 18, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
- Riverview Elementary School, 7001 W. 13th Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 17, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
- Rollarena 849 Stevens Drive, Richland, Nov. 14, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
- Ron’s Food Mart, 1821 S. Washington st., Kennewick, third follow-up Nov. 18 to July 7 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
- Round Table, 1435 George Washington Way, Richland, Nov. 17, routine (15 Red, 5 Blue)
- Sage Crest Elementary, 6411 W. 38th Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 16, routine (0 Red,0 Blue)
- Seven Eleven, 415 Wright Ave., Richland, Nov. 15, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
- Shrub Steppe Brewing Co., 2000 Logston Blvd., #122, Richland, Nov. 15, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
- St. Joseph’s Dillon Hall, 506 S. Garfield St., Kennewick, Nov. 18, (0 Red, 5 Blue)
- Sub Factory, 1819 George Washington Way, Richland, Nov. 15, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
- Texas Roadhouse, 845 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Nov. 17, routine (20 Red, 0 Blue)
- Yoke’s Fresh Market Deli, 4905 Road 68, Pasco, Nov. 16, first follow-up Nov. 16 to routine Oct. 13 (0 Red, 0 Blue)
