Traffic slowdowns ending on I-90 as construction shuts down

Construction slow downs on Interstate 90, east of Snoqualmie Pass, are coming to close as work on projects ends for the winter.
Rock blasting is completed for 2016 and a new 2-mile stretch of highway is open for use near the Price Creek area, about 9 miles east of Snoqualmie Pass, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Roadside work zones are being cleared and are estimated to be gone by mid-November.
A new avalanche bridge is open and contractors replaced roughly 4 miles of deteriorating road between Easton and Cle Elum, and another 1.5 miles near Ellensburg. Crew replaced a section of the bridge deck at Stampede Pass and added electronic message boards and cameras near Ellensburg.
Officials warn drivers could still experience some minor delays due to lane closures and rolling slowdowns at the top of the pass, as well as near Cle Elum and Ellensburg.
Comments