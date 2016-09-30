Local

September 30, 2016 7:41 PM

Benton PUD bond ratings affirmed

Tri-City Herald

Benton PUD’s bond ratings have been affirmed by three rating services.

S&P Global Ratings affirmed its A+ rating with a stable outlook. Fitch Ratings affirmed its A+ rating with a stable outlook. Moody’s Investor Services affirmed its rating of Aa3.

The services attributed the excellent ratings to Benton Public Utility District’s competitive rates, favorable power supply, reduced exposure of wholesale sales and a history of maintaining solid financial metrics.

The rating agency reports can be found at BentonPUD.org.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Cascade Natural Gas workers race for United Way

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos