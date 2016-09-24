Transportation vote ignites Haler-Simmons state House race

A Richland Republican is facing a strong re-election challenge driven by his unexpected vote against the $16 billion transportation package last year.
That vote is a key reason Steve Simmons, a Richland business and civic leader, is challenging incumbent Rep. Larry Haler in the 8th District race.
And that vote is why the mayors of the two biggest cities in Haler’s district — Kennewick Mayor Steve Young and Richland Mayor Bob Thompson — refuse to back him.
Simmons, also a Republican, has their endorsements.
The mayors contend the “no” votes by Haler and Brad Klippert, the 8th District’s other representative, cost their cities millions of dollars for key projects — the Duportail Bridge and a bridge at Highway 395 and Ridgeline Drive.
In the end, Haler and Klippert’s votes did not sink the bill. It passed the House, 54 to 44.
Unlike Haler, Klippert never said he would support a gas tax increase and has drawn less fire.
The package gave Kennewick $21 million toward its $30 million Ridgeline project. And Richland received $20 million toward its $38 million Duportail project across the Yakima River.
The city of Richland’s official position is that Haler and Klippert’s votes made no difference.
But the mayors remained convinced they would have received full funding if not for the 8th District votes.
“The reason: We had two key legislators vote ‘No’” Young said. “That is the reason I supported Mr. Simmons.”
Young said different officials from the state departments of commerce and transportation, who he declined to name, told him the money shifted.
Thompson also believes that.
“That’s exactly what happened. Nobody is going to have the balls to say that,” he said.
Haler vehemently disagrees with that assessment. He said the package of what would get funded was established at the time of the vote. Altering it would violate both the state constitution and the Legislature’s own rules.
“Any retribution or changes would be against the law,” he said.
He also maintained that it’s unusual that state gas taxes pay for any city streets, but many city projects were added to the final list in a attempt to get enough votes to pass it.
Haler contends the transportation package was never intended to fully fund either the Duportail or Ridgeline bridge projects.
But the city officials say Haler offered confusing explanations for why he told Tri-Citians he would support the measure but then voted against one of two bills needed to authorize the transportation package.
Specifically, he supported the bond package but not the revenue package.
At the time, he told the Tri-City Herald and others that he’d been awake for more than 36 hours in the waning days of the 2015 session and mistakenly pressed the wrong button.
He later elaborated to say that last-minute changes to the bill altered it to the point that he could not support it.
Namely, he said it was amended to pay for homeless projects in Seattle and a carbon tax that he considered inappropriate uses of state gas taxes.
On other issues, both 8th District candidates cast themselves as friends of business.
Simmons managed the Firestone Tire and Service centers in the Tri-Cities until 2002. He and his wife own the Country Gentleman restaurant and catering business. He has a long civic resume that includes the Tri-City Legislative Council.
Simmons said Olympia needs more actual business owners who can help create business-friendly environment that sparks entrepreneurship.
He wants to reduce the business and occupation tax and tackle regulations that unnecessarily burden companies.
For instance, Country Gentleman operates the public bars during the annual Water Follies event. Under state law, his distributors must deliver alcohol to the restaurant rather than to the sites where it will be sold.
Haler has a master’s in business and high ratings from the Association of Washington Business and the National Federation of Independent Business. His wife owns a small Christian yoga business. He is a former Richland city councilman who has served in the Legislature since 2004.
Haler said he’s worked to support start-up companies but noted that even minor reductions in the business and occupation tax have big ramifications for state revenue.
Both men agree that the coming session will focus chiefly on complying with the McCleary decision, a state Supreme Court ruling that Washington is failing its constitutional mandate to fully fund basic education.
They generally agree that education should account for half the state’s general fund budget.
Haler led Simmons in the Aug. 2 primary with 64 percent of the vote to Simmons’ 36 percent. The general election is Nov. 8.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
