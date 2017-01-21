Owners of Cedars Restaurant honored for Clover Island work

The Port of Kennewick honored the owners of Cedars Restaurant on Clover Island with its 2016 Friend of the Port Award.
The port commission praised Darci and Dave Mitcham for their work to make Clover Island a community destination.
“Dave and Darci have consistently invested their time and talents in creating a customer-focused, signature experience for their guests,” said Tim Arntzen, the Port’s CEO.
Cedars celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2016. The waterfront restaurant is at 355 N. Clover Island Drive.
