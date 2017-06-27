Lightning close call for Pasco cop

Pasco Officer Wakeman was monitoring Monday night's lightning storm when a bolt struck near Irrigation Specialists on Fourth Avenue in Pasco near Interstate 182.
Pasco Police Department
West Richland residents Jim Amarel, left, and Amanda Muenks discuss the proximity of a cannabis shop being built at a former horse riding arena in an unincorporated pocket of county land on Arena Road after the Washington Liquor and Cannabis Control board approved a request to transfer a license from Prosser. Neighborhood organizers say they've collected over 500 signatures.

Zola, a gorilla at Dallas Zoo, was just slapping his hands happily in an indoor paddling pool before showing off his dancing skills. The viral video was recently shared by Dallas Zoo's, inspiring at least one great edit with music.

PNNL manager Aleta Busselman makes a statement about the whistleblower complaint she filed with her attorney Jack Sheridan against the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Busselman is accusing the contractor operating the Richland lab of retaliation after she refused to change a report that blamed lab management for a $530,000 theft of government money.

