Pray for safety and health when traveling

Do you have any trips planned? Are you headed out on any adventures with other people? If so, you’ll likely spend time saving money to pay expenses, gathering necessary gear and packing appropriate clothes for comfort on the way.
And if this item is not already on your to-do list, you could also pray for the safety and health of everyone traveling with you. That could be the most important prep of all; I’ve learned from experience.
Many years ago, my family began the practice of praying for peaceful relationships, safety and health before heading out on a trip. It has made a big difference. I noticed right away that family members got along better with each other, health threats are resolved quickly and the divine hand is often seen guiding us out of harm’s way.
In our travel prayers, we acknowledge a loving, caring and wise God watching over us and anyone who joins us. We understand God to be an all-knowing, all-wise mind that sees, knows and plans ahead for us to have a good trip.
We remind each other that our role is to listen and follow God’s direction. To not get so busy with having fun and entertaining ourselves, that we forget about God and fail to hear the voice of wisdom speaking to us.
We pray for safety on the highways, acknowledging God’s hands on the steering wheel of our car, and guiding all other drivers on the road to make wise decisions.
We pray for security at the airports and on each plane, knowing that security personnel and travelers have the discerning mind of God to inform them of any steps or actions they need to take to thwart evil intent and maintain traveler safety.
We pray for harmony between all traveling members, that God gives us the patience, kindness and love we need to get along with each other, to not get upset with one another, and to forgive quickly when issues arise.
We pray for good health, to know that our health is not a variable that fluctuates according to conditions around us, but a permanent state of our God-given being that travels with us.
The book of Proverbs offers a tip on how to travel safely. It states, “My child, listen to what I say, and treasure my commands. Wise choices will watch over you. Understanding will keep you safe” (Proverbs 2:1,6, NLT). This is a wise rule to put into practice while traveling.
A few moments of sincere prayer can be the difference between a trip that sinks or soars. It keeps thought close to God, away from mistake-prone ego, open to the voice of wisdom, and ready to change plans if needed for a better outcome.
It’s a preventative step you can take to promote health and safety on your next adventure away from home.
Evan Mehlenbacher is a practitioner and teacher of Christian Science in Richland, and a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Pasco.
