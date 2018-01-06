Distance no obstacle for prayer in times of need

This past August when I first heard reports of Hurricane Harvey gathering strength to epic proportions in the Gulf before hitting Texas, and two weeks later Irma and Maria threatening even greater destruction in the Caribbean and Florida regions, my heart sank and went out to the people in their predicted path.
I felt helpless about what to do, especially living so far away here in Washington State. Then I realized that I could do better than watch the news to see what happened. I could pray for the safety of these people.
Jesus Christ proved the power of prayer to work over a distance when he prayed for a centurion’s sick servant (Matthew 8:5-13) without being with the servant, and the man was healed. I felt assured that the spiritual truths I was praying for those in the midst of the storms would reach them and have a positive effect, even though they were 2,000 miles away.
In my prayers, I recognized that God was with them, to guide, guard and protect them through the hurricanes. I prayed that they could feel God’s presence and know how to stay safe.
Interestingly, as soon as my prayers began in earnest, calls and emails started to come in from friends and strangers living in the threatened areas asking for spiritual help. They were panic-stricken, and I was ready to comfort them because I had already been praying about their situation.
One woman was terrified to see flood waters advancing up her yard. Another reported the first floor of his house had flooded and there were children to care for. An elderly woman living alone didn’t know what to do. And there were more who contacted me. I assured them that they weren’t alone, that God was with them to lead their thought and inspire them to act wisely, intelligently and with good results.
Noticing in conversation that flood waters were a grave concern for many, I was reminded of a favorite Bible verse: “When the enemy comes in like a flood, the Spirit of the Lord will lift up a standard against him” (Isaiah 59:19, NKJV). The leading enemy I noted in their voice was fear, so I directed my prayers to removing their fear by assuring them that God’s help was bigger than any flood of water, and that the hand of divine love was present to guide them through the storm safely.
I encouraged them to listen for the voice of wisdom within, and that they would know what to do. As we talked and prayed together, their fear dissolved and peace took over. They needed to hear the spiritual reassurance.
After the storms passed, they each had good news to share and reasons to be grateful.
Prayer always helps. It’s something each of us can do from anywhere and have a good effect for those in need, no matter how far away they live.
Evan Mehlenbacher is a practitioner and teacher of Christian Science in Richland, and a member of the Christian Science Church in Pasco. Questions and comments should be directed to editor Lucy Luginbill in care of the Tri-City Herald newsroom, 333 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, WA 99336. Or email lluginbill@tricityherald.com.
