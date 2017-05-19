Living Columns & Blogs

May 19, 2017 3:49 PM

The May Unit Game

By Tom Edwards, Manager, Richland Duplicate Bridge Club

Dealer:

South

Vul:

E/W

: J986

: 73

: AK62

: KQ7

: 432

: A7

: Q2

: AKT9854

: JT875

: void

: AT4

: J632

: KQT5

: J6

: Q943

: 985

Bidding:

S

W

N

E

P

P

1D

1H

2D

P

P

2H

2S

P

P

3H

P

P

3S

P

P

4H

P

P

4S

P

P

5H

5S

D!

all pass

Opening Lead: Queen of hearts.

The May Unit Championship game resulted in a tie between Larry Trickey/Larry Lang and Bruce Dudzik/Lucy Fritz. Third place went to Peter Smith and Dan Hendry. They were E/W on this important board. Two maxims come to mind: “The Five-Level Belongs to the Opponents” and “Bridge is a Bidders Game.”

The Bidding: The diagram is rotated 90 degrees. Peter and Dan have less than half of the points but can make game in hearts. Their opponents thought that 5H was a make and pushed on to 5S, ignoring that the five-level belongs to the opponents. They had heard enough. They lowered the boom with a resounding double!

The Play: The defense took two hearts, a spade and a club for down two. They could have also scored a diamond ruff for the same matchpoint score.

The Lesson: One of the overall winners got a bottom when their opponents bid and made 4H with the E/W cards. The other overall winners were N/S and went down one in 3S for a tie for top their way. Dan Hendry and Peter Smith were E/W here and scored six out of seven matchpoints.

The Richland Duplicate Bridge Club has a game at the Richland Community Center at 5:30 p.m. Mondays. The public is invited. We generally finish before 9:30 p.m. We also have a game on the first and third Fridays at 12 noon at the Old Country Buffet just south of the mall on Columbia Center Boulevard. Call Tom Edwards at 946-1824 for details.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pasco officer escapes injury as tumbling car lands where he had been standing

Pasco officer escapes injury as tumbling car lands where he had been standing 0:26

Pasco officer escapes injury as tumbling car lands where he had been standing
Witnesses capture Texas tornado form and dissipate 1:14

Witnesses capture Texas tornado form and dissipate
Kamiakin softball survives regionals 2:04

Kamiakin softball survives regionals

View More Video

Entertainment Videos