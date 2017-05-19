The May Unit Game

|
Dealer:
South
Vul:
E/W
♠: J986
♥: 73
♦: AK62
♣: KQ7
♠: 432
♠: A7
♥: Q2
♥: AKT9854
♦: JT875
♦: void
♣: AT4
♣: J632
♠: KQT5
♥: J6
♦: Q943
♣: 985
Bidding:
S
W
N
E
P
P
1D
1H
2D
P
P
2H
2S
P
P
3H
P
P
3S
P
P
4H
P
P
4S
P
P
5H
5S
D!
all pass
Opening Lead: Queen of hearts.
The May Unit Championship game resulted in a tie between Larry Trickey/Larry Lang and Bruce Dudzik/Lucy Fritz. Third place went to Peter Smith and Dan Hendry. They were E/W on this important board. Two maxims come to mind: “The Five-Level Belongs to the Opponents” and “Bridge is a Bidders Game.”
The Bidding: The diagram is rotated 90 degrees. Peter and Dan have less than half of the points but can make game in hearts. Their opponents thought that 5H was a make and pushed on to 5S, ignoring that the five-level belongs to the opponents. They had heard enough. They lowered the boom with a resounding double!
The Play: The defense took two hearts, a spade and a club for down two. They could have also scored a diamond ruff for the same matchpoint score.
The Lesson: One of the overall winners got a bottom when their opponents bid and made 4H with the E/W cards. The other overall winners were N/S and went down one in 3S for a tie for top their way. Dan Hendry and Peter Smith were E/W here and scored six out of seven matchpoints.
The Richland Duplicate Bridge Club has a game at the Richland Community Center at 5:30 p.m. Mondays. The public is invited. We generally finish before 9:30 p.m. We also have a game on the first and third Fridays at 12 noon at the Old Country Buffet just south of the mall on Columbia Center Boulevard. Call Tom Edwards at 946-1824 for details.
