“The Zookeeper’s Wife” by Diane Ackerman
Living

June 16, 2017 12:11 PM

Tri-City Book Groups

Mid-Columbia Libraries

▪  Kennewick branch

1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 582-4899.

(7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month)

▪  Pasco branch

1320 W. Hopkins, conference room. Call: Susan Koenig, 545-6936.

(1 p.m. third Wednesday of month)

June 21: Ordinary Grace by William Kent Kreuger

July 19: The Train to Crystal City: FDR’s Secret Exchange Program by Jan Jarboe Russell

Richland Public Library

955 Northgate Drive. Call Lisa Adams, 942-7678.

6:30 p.m. third Monday of month

June 19: Astoria by Peter Stark

July 17: Candide by Voltaire

Thursday Afternoon Book Group

955 Northgate Drive, Richland. Call Evelyn Painter for location, 509-420-4811.

1 p.m. third Thursday of the month

Coffee Break Book Club

Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.

7 p.m. last Thursday of the month

June 29: A God in Ruins by Kate Atkinson

Grandview Library

500 W. Main St. Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 882-7035.

10 a.m. fourth Thursday of the month.

June 22: The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

July 27: The Zookeeper’s Wife by Diane Ackerman

Central Church

1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 375-5757.

1 p.m. first Thursday of the month.

July 6: The Nightingale by Kristen Hannah

Adventures Underground Book Club

Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland.

7 p.m. first Friday of the month

Bookworm Book Club

731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call Marilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.

6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.

To include your book group in this listing, email news@tricityherald.com.

