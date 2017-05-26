Anniversaries: Mildred and Jasper Oord

Mildred and Jasper Oord
Mildred and Jasper Oord, of Kennewick, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on June 10 with an open house from 2-6 p.m. at Family of Faith Church, 835 N. Neel St. in Kennewick.
They were married on June 12, 1947 at the grange hall in Orchardvale, Wa. They moved to the Mid-Columbia in July of 1960.
Mildred was a homemaker and worked for 40 years at the Union Gospel Mission. She volunteered for the Cancer Thrift Store and now at Safe Harbor Thrift Store. She was a Stephen minister for nine years and taught Sunday School at the Tri-City Christian Reformed Church. She loved to pick huckleberries and can fruit.
Jasper was raised on a farm in Zillah. He worked at McClure Motors in Toppenish and Vic Duffin Motors in Sunnyside. After moving from Zillah to the Tri-Cities he worked at Tri-City Creamery and International Garage in Pasco. He retired in 1990 from General Telephone and Electric as a mechanic in charge. He helped teach Sunday School at Tri-City Christian Reformed Church.
They have five children, Geraldine (Dennis) Frimodt of Burbank; Melinda Skinnell of Kennewick; Ray Oord (Vickie) of Pasco; Carl Oord of Kennewick and Doug (Shelli) Oord of Richland.
They have nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
