Arts & Entertainment

September 1, 2016 3:00 PM

The Adarna, Pastel Motel to perform Sept. 4 in Kennewick

Tri-City Herald

Seattle rockers The Adarna will perform Sept. 4 at The Roxy Bar, 101 W. Kennewick Ave., Suite. 201, Kennewick.

The Yakima band Pastel Motel also will take the stage.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets starts at $5.

“Much like the Foo Fighters — along with other non-Seattle bands Sick Puppies, and The Cult — (The Adarna’s) talents lie within the memorable melodies and the reckless abandon ‘punch’ found in their sound,” a news release said.

The four-piece band gets its name from a songbird in Filipino folklore.

Pastel Motel “blends art rock and progressive pop to create a distinguished sound that is both relevant, and reverent to the past,” its bio said.

Related content

Arts & Entertainment

Comments

Videos

'Hands of Stone' film trailer

View more video

Entertainment Videos