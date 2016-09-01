The Adarna, Pastel Motel to perform Sept. 4 in Kennewick

Seattle rockers The Adarna will perform Sept. 4 at The Roxy Bar, 101 W. Kennewick Ave., Suite. 201, Kennewick.
The Yakima band Pastel Motel also will take the stage.
Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets starts at $5.
“Much like the Foo Fighters — along with other non-Seattle bands Sick Puppies, and The Cult — (The Adarna’s) talents lie within the memorable melodies and the reckless abandon ‘punch’ found in their sound,” a news release said.
The four-piece band gets its name from a songbird in Filipino folklore.
Pastel Motel “blends art rock and progressive pop to create a distinguished sound that is both relevant, and reverent to the past,” its bio said.
