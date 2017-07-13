Fans ‘can’t get enough’ of Tri-City native Jai Kelli’s new single

Jai Kelli’s first big solo performance was in the sixth grade.
She sang Christina Aguilera’s Beautiful in the talent show at Horse Heaven Hills Middle School in Kennewick.
She fumbled the words in the audition, but when it was showtime, she nailed it.
That’s her thing. When the music starts, Kelli brings her “A Game” and then some.
The world is taking notice. The Tri-City native, signed to the local West Coast Records, has an infectious new single, I Can’t Get Enough, out now.
A video for the song dropped July 6, and it’s already racked up hundreds of thousands of views online. As of Wednesday morning, the count was 400,000 views and growing.
The track — with a pop/EDM sound, featuring verses by two of Kelli’s labelmates, Quintin Kolt and Avery Azylum — is catchy, wild and fun.
“It’s uplifting, saying you can’t get enough out of having the time of your life with the people you love the most,” Kelli said.
Kelli and the guys recorded it at Encore Recording Studios in Los Angeles earlier this year. It came together in no time at all — an hour or two, Kelli said.
“It just flew together. It was kind of meant to be,” she said.
The song was mixed by Julius Francis.
The video, recently shot in Las Vegas, has a Hangover vibe. It was filmed and edited by Versatile Verse, who co-directed with Stevie Bundlez Melendez.
Justin Henning, the man behind West Coast Records, is executive producer.
Kolt said Kelli has an angelic voice, and the song “catches your ear in the first couple seconds.”
It “puts you almost in a trance right at the start. I think that’s what catches (people),” he said.
Azylum called Kelli a “great executor” in the studio and on stage.
Along with Kelli, Kolt and Azylum, West Coast Records also includes local artists Jerk Jagger and Alphy Nics.
The entire team has new music and videos dropping in the coming weeks and months.
Kelli said to expect her EP, called Glory Warning, later this year.
For her, it’s an exciting time.
She loves all aspects of making music — the writing and recording, the singing, the dancing, the performing.
The energy is paying off.
“It’s such a blessing. We’ve worked so hard to get where we’re at. I can’t believe it sometimes that we’re doing what we thought we’d be doing years ago,” she said.
“I’m here with my team, and we’re living our dream.”
To stay up to date on the West Coast Records team, go to facebook.com/westcoastrecordsllc.
I Can’t Get Enough is available now on all major online platforms. Fans are encouraged to call in to radio stations to request it.
