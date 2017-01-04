Choir group Chorosynthesis to perform, offer workshops in Tri-Cities

The professional choral group Chorosynthesis will visit the Tri-Cities next week for a series of performances, master classes, school visits and workshops.
The Seattle-based group champions humanitarian causes “through the art of innovative choral composition and performance,” a news release said.
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, the Tri-Cities’ premier choral group, is helping coordinate the visit, which includes a concert Jan. 13 in Richland.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave.
A “Behind the Music” talk starts 30 minutes before the show.
The concert is called Empowering Silenced Voices. A “symphony of voices embedded with social consciousness,” the show will include an appearance by the Mastersingers. The group will perform Eric Whitacre’s Leonardo Dreams of His Flying Machine, which was part of the ensemble’s acclaimed B Reactor concerts last year.
Chorosynthesis is made up of professional singers from around the country and was started by Jeremiah Selvey and Tri-City native Wendy Moy, a news release said.
The group also will appear at a symposium Jan. 11 at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive. The free public event aims to “foster dialogue around current events and social consciousness as a means for building a bridge from the choral art to its audiences,” the invitation said.
It will include a performance by Chorosynthesis, plus a panel discussion and conversation. A reception starts at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m.
The Jan. 13 concert at the Uptown Theatre is part of Mid-Columbia Mastersingers’ 2016-17 subscription season. Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door, with K-12 students admitted for free as always. The group also offers $90 flex passes, which are good for five tickets to any show or combination of shows in the season, and group discounts are available.
Mastersingers also is offering two new ticket options this season: first-time attendees are admitted for free, and the dress rehearsal on the Thursday before the concert is open to the public as a “pay what you can” performance.
For more information, call 509-460-1766, email info@mcmastersingers.org or go to MidColumbiaMastersingers.org.
