2017 Best Italian Cuisine: Casa Mia

Consistency plays a key role in Casa Mia’s success with menu items still centered around original recipes from the first restaurant’s opening in 1952. What started as a storefront restaurant in Hoquiam, Washington, turned into seven restaurants across the state; an Italian blessing was brought to the Tri-Cities in 1993 when Dave and Glenda Brazell opened the Kennewick location.
In any Italian establishment, a family atmosphere is important. To Casa Mia General Manager Raymond Maldonado, creating a home-like atmosphere is important in drawing in customers, from regulars to the occasional dinner party. Casa Mia is also known for their patio, which, during the summer, is a quaint spot to enjoy a relaxing meal with friends and family.
Casa Mia focuses on the old-fashioned way of cooking, which sets them apart from other restaurants. “Everything’s from scratch on a daily basis,” said Maldonado. That includes their homemade butter and cream sauce, a popular menu item.
With spring and summer upon us, Maldonado recommends the Caesar or house salads. Or you may opt to try one of their award winning pizzas and sip a glass of wine on the patio. No matter your choice, there’s no doubt Casa Mia is the Tri-Cities’ own little piece of Italy.
1. Casa Mia
2541 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, 509-582-0440
607 George Washington Way, Richland, 509-946-0500
casamiarestaurants.com
2. Olive Garden
1420 N. Louisiana Ave., Kennewick, 509-374-3500
olivegarden.com
3. Carmine's Italian Restaurant
525 W. 1st Ave., Kennewick, 509-396-7890
carmineskennewick.com
