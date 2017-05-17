2017 Best Mexican Cuisine: Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

Owner Isidro Ortiz established Fiesta Restaurant in 2001. An immigrant from Michoacán, Mexico, Ortiz always had a great knack for the hospitality business. He worked as the banquet manager at the Ritz-Carlton in Aspen, Colorado and helped open the Ritz in Puerto Rico. However, he really missed family, and wanted a better life for his mother, Teresa, who he calls the real CEO. With her recipes and his knowledge of the hospitality business, they opened Fiesta Restaurant in downtown Pasco with only a few tables.
Currently they have two locations, one in Kennewick with seating for over 300, and a smaller location on Road 68 in Pasco. Attention to detail helps make Fiesta employees so good at what they do. Teresa supervises every aspect of food preparation, and she is very meticulous about the right ingredients. The staff, many of which have been with the company for 15 years, focuses on great customer service and flavorful, authentic Mexican food.
Customer favorites include tableside guacamole, prepared fresh right at your table. The street tacos are another favorite, and diners can help themselves to fresh tortillas and a variety of salsas at the complimentary salsa station. Isidro says he has many regulars for happy hour, which runs every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. To add a little entertainment to your meal, dine Thursday through Saturday when they have live music in the evenings. Fiesta Restaurant also provides catering services.
1. Fiesta Mexican Restaurant
5210 N. Road 68, Ste. L, Pasco, 509-543-6884
8524 W. Gage Blvd., Ste. 130, Kennewick, 509-586-4456
2. Azteca Mexican Restaurant
2807 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, 509-735-7231
6505 W. Canal Dr., Kennewick, 509-735-6661
3. Inca Mexican Restaurant
3600 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, 509-735-6098
1813 Leslie Rd., Richland, 509-628-1070
