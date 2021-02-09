Outdoors

Ready to go camping? Reservations open for Crow Butte Park on Columbia River

By Tri-City Herald staff

Reservations for camping at Crow Butte Park on the Columbia River south of the Tri-Cities may be made now for the 2021 season.
Reservations for camping at Crow Butte Park on the Columbia River south of the Tri-Cities may be made now for the 2021 season. Courtesy Port of Benton

Campground reservations are being accepted for 2021 for Crow Butte Park in southern Benton County on the Columbia River.

The park was closed last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its season is March 15 to Oct. 15, with its boat ramp open year round.

The Port of Benton has launched a new online system for camping reservations at crowbutte.com.

The online site also sells day-use parking passes, although they can also be purchased with cash at the park.

RV camping is $40 per night, tent camping is $20 per night and parking passes are $10 a day, with discounts for veterans.

The park, with six miles of shoreline along the Washington state side of the Columbia River includes a marina, swimming area, playground, walking and bicycle paths, fishing, and picnic shelters and tables.

It is about an hour drive from the Tri-Cities.

Annette Cary
Senior staff writer Annette Cary covers Hanford, energy, the environment, science and health for the Tri-City Herald. She’s been a news reporter for more than 30 years in the Pacific Northwest.
  Comments  

Outdoors

‘Super Frenchie’ ski base jumping documentary examines risk, reward and dedication

Outdoors

Stay warm, be seen, and interact with your phone screen in Nathan’s sleek reflective gloves

Outdoors

California reptile museum scraping by after nearly 10-month closure

Outdoors

Brian Rathbone: Rare birds aplenty during the Central Oregon winter

Outdoors

Explorers followed legends to discover Colorado’s most famous cave

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service