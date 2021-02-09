Ready to go camping? Reservations open for Crow Butte Park on Columbia River

Reservations for camping at Crow Butte Park on the Columbia River south of the Tri-Cities may be made now for the 2021 season.

The park was closed last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its season is March 15 to Oct. 15, with its boat ramp open year round.

The Port of Benton has launched a new online system for camping reservations at crowbutte.com.

The online site also sells day-use parking passes, although they can also be purchased with cash at the park.

RV camping is $40 per night, tent camping is $20 per night and parking passes are $10 a day, with discounts for veterans.

The park, with six miles of shoreline along the Washington state side of the Columbia River includes a marina, swimming area, playground, walking and bicycle paths, fishing, and picnic shelters and tables.

It is about an hour drive from the Tri-Cities.