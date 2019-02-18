Coho salmon could be big this year on the Columbia. That’s the good news

The expected return of coho salmon this coming year to the Columbia River is forecast to be well above average.
It’s the only good news for fishermen in an otherwise dismal set of forecasts that likely will bring sharp restrictions on anglers.
About 900,000 coho are expected to enter the Columbia River, based on the Oregon Prediction Index, a workgroup with contributors from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, NOAA Fisheries and the U.S. Oregon Technical Advisory Committee.
The expected return is much higher than the predicted 286,200 fish in 2018, and far more than the actual run of just 147,300 fish.
The 10-year average is 416,100 fish.
No good news
Computer models from Oregon and Washington fishery managers suggest this year’s spring chinook, summer chinook and sockeye salmon runs will be well below the 10-year Columbia River average.
Those 2019 models predict:
- 157,500 spring chinook salmon,
- 35,900 summer chinook,
- and just under 95,000 sockeye salmon.
The spring chinook forecast is about 100,000 fish fewer than 2018, and 20,000 below the actual number that returned up the river..
For summer chinook in 2018, the predicted run was 166,700. The actual return was 115,081 — about 50 percent of the 10-year average.
The sockeye forecast is close to 2018, when the return actually was about 211,000. It’s still less than a third of the 10-year average.
Fishery managers in 2018 forecast about 190,350 steelhead at Bonneville Dam. The actual count was 100,483, about a third of the 10-yr average of 308,000 fish.
Officials have not released a predicted return of steelhead for 2019.
If returns show up even lower than forecast, seasons may be limited or even cut off in some locations.
